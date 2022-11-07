Lucasfilm releases behind-the-scenes snap of Amandla Stenberg in ‘Star Wars’ series ‘The Acolyte’

L-R Stenberg, Lee, Headland - Lucasfilm

On Monday, Lucasfilm officially announced that the forthcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte just got underway in the United Kingdom and shared who will be joining Amandla Stenberg in the show bound for Disney+.

Lucasfilm also released a behind-the-scenes snap of Stenberg on set with just-revealed co-star Lee Jung-jae, Emmy winner from Squid Game, and writer and executive producer Leslye Headland.

Alongside the The Hate U Give star and Lee will be The Matrix series veteran Carrie-Ann Moss; Logan and His Dark Materials' Dafne Keen; Queen & Slim's Jodie Turner-Smith; Charlie Barnett from Russian Doll; 1917's Dean-Charles Chapman; and Inventing Anna's Rebecca Henderson.

According to Lucasfilm, "The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era" -- the latter referring to about 200 years before the start of the Skywalker saga.

The studio continues, "A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated."

Headland is both writing and executive producing the show, in addition to directing the series pilot.

The Acolyte's release date is not yet known.

