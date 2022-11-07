Today is Monday November 07, 2022
Netflix gearing up for two ‘Gears of War’ shows

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2022 at 3:08 pm
Netflix

Netflix announced Monday that it's turning the bestselling video game series Gears of War into not one but two original shows.

The streaming service will begin production on both a live-action film set in the world of the sci-fi shooter and an adult animated series set in the same universe.

Calling the Gears of War series "one of gaming’s richest and most acclaimed sagas," the streaming service sets the scene for the uninitiated. "A society divided and on the brink of collapse faces total extinction by the Locust, a monstrous threat from below. Delta Squad, a ragtag fireteam led by disgraced sergeant Marcus Fenix, is now charged with leading humanity’s last stand."

The series has won critical acclaim and a legion of fans; to date, more than 40 million copies have been sold.

Incidentally, there's no word on whether Dave Bautista, a superfan who once called Fenix "a dream role" -- and whose face and voice could be swapped for the original star, John DiMaggio, in Gears 5 thanks to fan demand -- is involved.

