Election Day in East Texas

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2022 at 2:12 pm
Election Day in East TexasEAST TEXAS — Voters in East Texas will join numerous others in hitting the polls for Tuesday’s midterm elections. One top issue: deciding on a proposed new courthouse for Smith County. There’s also a race to determine the successor to Congressman Louie Gohmert, with Republican Nathaniel Moran taking on Democrat Jrmar Jefferson. And Republican District 6 state representative Matt Schaefer faces a challenge from Democrat Cody Grace. Click here for a more complete rundown of election activity in Smith County. Check this link for more details on what’s happening in Gregg County.



