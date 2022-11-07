Today is Monday November 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


“Way too much fun”: Chris Evans and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tease holiday movie ‘Red One’

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2022 at 1:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Credit: Hiram Garcia

On social media Monday, Chris Evans and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson teased the start of production on their upcoming Amazon Studios holiday movie Red One.

"Callum Drift and Jack O’Malley, Evans said of Rock and his respective characters. "We're already having WAY too much fun on this one," the Marvel movie veteran said, adding in parentheses, "I can't believe I'm finally doing a Christmas movie!"

Johnson is decked out in a red-and-black leather, superhero-like get up, and Evans is dressed more casually as they pose in what looks like a museum gift shop.

For his part, The Rock posted the same photo, explaining, "Chris and I have been waiting to make a Christmas movie our entire careers and now finally, the trouble begins…Our director, Jake Kasdan has been in inspired form to deliver a very special, one of a kind CHRISTMAS franchise for you and your families around the world to enjoy," adding Kasdan directed him in both the Jumanji reboot and its hit sequel. "Let's get to work," Johnson concluded.

The plot of the film is still under wraps, but was born from an idea from Hiram Garcia, one of Johnson's partners at his Seven Bucks production company.

Red One will also star Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka and Nick Kroll, with JK Simmons and Bonnie Hunt just added, respectively, as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC