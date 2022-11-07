“Way too much fun”: Chris Evans and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tease holiday movie ‘Red One’

Credit: Hiram Garcia

On social media Monday, Chris Evans and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson teased the start of production on their upcoming Amazon Studios holiday movie Red One.

"Callum Drift and Jack O’Malley, Evans said of Rock and his respective characters. "We're already having WAY too much fun on this one," the Marvel movie veteran said, adding in parentheses, "I can't believe I'm finally doing a Christmas movie!"

Johnson is decked out in a red-and-black leather, superhero-like get up, and Evans is dressed more casually as they pose in what looks like a museum gift shop.

For his part, The Rock posted the same photo, explaining, "Chris and I have been waiting to make a Christmas movie our entire careers and now finally, the trouble begins…Our director, Jake Kasdan has been in inspired form to deliver a very special, one of a kind CHRISTMAS franchise for you and your families around the world to enjoy," adding Kasdan directed him in both the Jumanji reboot and its hit sequel. "Let's get to work," Johnson concluded.

The plot of the film is still under wraps, but was born from an idea from Hiram Garcia, one of Johnson's partners at his Seven Bucks production company.

Red One will also star Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka and Nick Kroll, with JK Simmons and Bonnie Hunt just added, respectively, as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

