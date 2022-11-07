Today is Monday November 07, 2022
TxDOT's weekly roadwork update

November 7, 2022
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Gregg County,  Longview maintenance is scheduled to begin bridge channel repair on South Loop 281 at Harris Creek. Motorists should expect right lane closures north and southbound with flaggers controlling traffic. In Smith County,  Tyler maintenance will have a base failure crew on SH 64 eastbound near the Oil Palace. Motorists should expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. When complete, crews will base failure work on FM 850 from SH 31 heading east towards Overton. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the Tyler District.



