Vacant Smith County building damaged by Friday storm

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2022 at 11:42 am

TYLER — Smith County’s vacant building on Line Street in downtown Tyler was heavily damaged in Friday’s storms. Officials said Monday morning that crews were working to clear the debris, and the parking lot and front entrance of the Adult Probation building across the street are closed. Smith County is planning on having the brick building demolished as soon as possible, according to a news release. Appointments at Adult Probation have been temporarily postponed. If you are on probation in Smith County, you can follow the department’s Facebook page to stay updated by clicking here.

