Today is Monday November 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Vacant Smith County building damaged by Friday storm

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2022 at 11:42 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Vacant Smith County building damaged by Friday stormTYLER — Smith County’s vacant building on Line Street in downtown Tyler was heavily damaged in Friday’s storms. Officials said Monday morning that crews were working to clear the debris, and the parking lot and front entrance of the Adult Probation building across the street are closed. Smith County is planning on having the brick building demolished as soon as possible, according to a news release. Appointments at Adult Probation have been temporarily postponed. If you are on probation in Smith County, you can follow the department’s Facebook page to stay updated by clicking here.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC