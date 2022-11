Officials probe officer-involved shooting in Wood County

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2022 at 11:31 am

WOOD COUNTY – DPS reports one person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Wood County on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, officials said the incident involved the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and the case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. The name of the victim was not immediately released, and officials say the investigation is ongoing.

