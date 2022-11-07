Today is Monday November 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


ABC Audio’s Wakanda Week: ‘Black Panther’ trivia

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2022 at 10:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Marvel Studios

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters Friday, ABC Audio is taking a deep dive into the lore of the MCU character, with some trivia. The questions range in difficulty from Casual to Super Fan, so if you're ready, imbibe of the Heart-Shaped Herb and give it your best!

Casual Fan
Q: In what Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film did Chadwick Boseman make his debut as T'Challa/Black Panther?
A: Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Average Fan
Q: Prior to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in how many MCU films does the Black Panther character appear?
A: Four: Captain America: Civil War (2016); Black Panther (2018); Avengers: Infinity War (2018); and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Super Fan
Q: How much money has Black Panther grossed worldwide, to date?
A: $1.347 billion.

Bonus Question

Q: Where does Black Panther rank on the list of all-time highest-grossing films in North America, not adjusted for inflation?
A: Sixth, with $700,426,566 (according to BoxOfficeMojo.com).

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC