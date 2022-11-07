Today is Monday November 07, 2022
East Texas woman fatally struck by train

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2022 at 10:57 am
East Texas woman fatally struck by trainWILLS POINT — A woman was killed in Wills Point after being hit by a train. According to our news partner KETK and Wills Point Police Chief Aaron Long, officials received a dispatch call on Sunday evening from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office regarding a pedestrian/train crash near Ash Lane (Lybrand Crossing). Officers arrived to find a dead female and began conducting an investigation, speaking with multiple witnesses and train personnel. The woman was identified by witnesses and family as Emily Ross.

 

“We ask everyone pray for the family, friends, Union Pacific Employees, witnesses and all the First Responders,” Chief Aaron Long said in a Facebook post. “We also want to thank all of the assisting agencies with this investigation – Van Zandt County Sheriff Office, Van Zandt County District Attorney Office, Edgewood Police Department, Wills Point Fire and Christus EMS.”



