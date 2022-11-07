Today is Monday November 07, 2022
Voter issues favor Republicans, according to UT Tyler poll

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2022 at 10:45 am
TYLER — A new poll shows that the issues voters care most about favor Republicans. The University of Texas at Tyler poll surveyed about one-thousand registered voters. The top two issues are securing the border and the economy and inflation, which are issues Republicans are stressing. The majority of voters in the poll feel Governor Abbott will do a better job at securing the border over Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke. Something Abbott has made a key issue of his 2022 midterm election campaign. O’Rourke has focused more on gun legislation and abortion rights. The poll shows Abbott with a six-point lead over O’Rourke. Election day is Tuesday, November 8.



