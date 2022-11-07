Houston holding World Series parade to celebrate Astros

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2022 at 8:44 am

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

(HOUSTON) -- Thousands of Houston Astros fans are expected to line the streets of downtown Houston on Monday as the city celebrates the 2022 World Series champions with a parade.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m ET and travel down Smith Street, beginning at the intersection with Preston Street and ending at the intersection with Taum Street.

#WorldSeries parade will be tomorrow at 12pm‼️

Please utilize @METROHouston or ride share to get to the Parade. Services from @METROHouston will be free tomorrow. ⚾️⚾️🥳🥳



#LevelUp #WorldSeries2022 pic.twitter.com/C0GI1AmqCP — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) November 6, 2022

The Astros snagged the championship title Saturday night after beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series.

The win marks the team’s second championship title. Houston won its first World Series in 2017 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back