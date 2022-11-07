In Brief: Winston Duke joins Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’, and more

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Winston Duke will join Ryan Gosling in Universal's movie adaptation of the 1980s adventure television series The Fall Guy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The original series starred Lee Majors as a stuntman who moonlighted as a bounty hunter. The new take, however, will follow a washed up stuntman, played by Gosling, who finds himself back on a movie with the man for whom he doubled long ago and who later replaced him. A mystery unfolds when the star goes missing. Duke will play the best friend of the stuntman. Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Stephanie Hsu also star...

The CW's improvisational comedy show Whose Line Is It Anyway? will end with its upcoming 12th season, the series' longtime star Colin Mochrie announced on Friday. "Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line. In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years," Mochrie wrote on Twitter. The show. an adaptation of the British show of the same name, originally aired on ABC and ABC Family from 1998-2007, before the CW revived it in 2013. Whose Line stars Mochrie, Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles and Aisha Tyler...

Vivica A. Fox will host the 9th Annual American Reality TV Awards, which recognizes the highest achievers in unscripted TV production. Special guests will include Sofía Vergara, Steve Harvey, Courteney Cox, Jerry O’Connell, Reba McEntire, Trace Adkins and Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter, among others. The 9th Annual ARTAs will stream live for free on OUTtv, Monsters and Critics and in VR on ReelMood...

