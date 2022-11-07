Today is Monday November 07, 2022
Jimmy Kimmel to return as Oscars host

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2022 at 7:54 am
ABC/Jeff Lipsky

Jimmy Kimmel will once again emcee the Oscars.

ABC announced Monday morning that the late-night host will report for podium duty for the third time at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Kimmel previously hosted both the 89th annual show in 2017, and the 90th in 2018.

In the announcement, Kimmel joked, "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said 'no.'"

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang commented, "Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars. His love of movies, live TV expertise and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide." They added that with Jimmy's help, "...the Oscars will celebrate its rich 95-year history, the collaborative nature of moviemaking, and our diverse, dynamic and deeply creative community of filmmakers."

Last year's ceremony saw Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer sharing hosting duties, in a night that was overshadowed by Will Smith's infamous on-stage slap of comedian and presenter Chris Rock.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



