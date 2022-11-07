Today is Monday November 07, 2022
‘Black Adam’ three-peats with $18.5 million

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2022 at 7:44 am
Black Adam provided a bright spot in what was another dismal box office weekend, holding strong at #1 for the third straight week with an estimated $18.5 million, bringing its total domestic gross to $137 million. The DC antihero film, starring Dwayne Johnson, has collected $182 million overseas, for a global tally of $320 million.

One Piece Film: Red, the highest-grossing film of all time in Japan with $120 million, had a solid North American debut with an estimated $9.5 million -- good for a second place finish.

Third place went to Ticket to Paradise, which added an estimated $8.5 million in North America, for a three-week total of $46.7 million. The rom-com's $90.5 million international gross brings its worldwide tally to $137 million.

Smile held on to fourth place, delivering an estimated $4 million. It's six-week domestic tally is just shy of $100 million, to go along with $104 million overseas, for a total of more than $200 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was the horror flick Prey for the Devil with an estimated $3.88 million. It's two-week domestic tally stands at $13.6 million.

