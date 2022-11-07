What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2022 at 7:58 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — All 50 states are hosting midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals across the nation. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while facing one of the worst political environments in recent memory. Democrats hope that a backlash against the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade will save them. But as the party in power, they’re struggling to overcome concerns about the economy, crime and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Even if things run smoothly, it may take days or weeks before the final outcome is known in several key races.

