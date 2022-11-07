Bengals’ Joe Mixon runs over Panthers, sets team mark with 5 TDs

Posted/updated on: November 7, 2022 at 6:16 am

By BEN BABY

CINCINNATI — No running backs in Cincinnati Bengals history had a game like the one Joe Mixon had Sunday.

Mixon set the franchise record for the most touchdowns in a single game in the team’s 42-21 rout of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Mixon scored five times, with a 14-yard touchdown in the third quarter setting the record.

“To come out here today and have a complete game and pass protection when my number was called, and then deliver for my teammates, [Joe] Burrow and the receivers, and be able to hit the right holes and do all the things to have a complete game, bro, I mean you can’t ask for much better,” Mixon said after the game.

The mark was previously held by three players, Larry Kinnebrew (1984), Corey Dillon (1997) and Marvin Jones Jr. (2013), before Mixon had one of the best days of his career. Mixon had four rushing touchdowns, which matched Dillon’s mark 25 yards ago against the Tennessee Titans. The running back also had one receiving touchdown, a 12-yard catch at the end of the first half.

Mixon had 211 total yards from scrimmage — 153 rushing, 58 receiving. He became the sixth player in the Super Bowl era with at least 200 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in one game.

Before Sunday’s performance, the Bengals’ rushing attack was under significant scrutiny. Coming into Sunday, Cincinnati was 30th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (81) and yards per rush attempt (3.54). Many of those questions revolved around Mixon. According to NFL Next Gen, Mixon rushed for 52 yards fewer than projected.

All of that changed on Sunday against the Panthers (2-7). On the opening drive, Cincinnati effortlessly moved down the field to score, capped by a Mixon 2-yard touchdown run. That set the tone for the rest of the game.

“Great players want the ball,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said. “He’s a captain. He’s handled this thing really well. A lot of these guys know that sometimes their number isn’t called as a much and then there’s a game that’s going to smack them right in the face like this one.”

Mixon rushed for 74 yards over expectation in Sunday’s contest and took advantage of good blocking ahead of him. Mixon gained a career-high 104 rushing yards before first contact, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Go Back