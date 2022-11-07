Today is Monday November 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


15-year-old in custody after allegedly stealing car, leading Pittsburg Police on chase

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2022 at 9:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


15-year-old in custody after allegedly stealing car, leading Pittsburg Police on chasePITTSBURG – Pittsburg Police Department said Sunday that a vehicle pursuit ended after a 15-year-old female allegedly stole a Jeep Wrangler in Harrison County and crashed into an unmarked Pittsburg Police car. According to our news partner KETK, Pittsburg Police said that they were asked by DPS to deploy stop sticks in order to stop the chase that had come in on Highway 11 east from Harrison County. Authorities said that the chase ended when the suspect crashed into the unmarked Pittsburg Police car on the 600 block of South Greer Boulevard. Officials said, the suspect was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault on a public servant, evading arrest, and criminal mischief greater than $2500 and less than $30,000. They were transported to Gregg County Juvenile Center, according to Pittsburg Police Department.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC