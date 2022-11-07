15-year-old in custody after allegedly stealing car, leading Pittsburg Police on chase

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2022 at 9:04 pm

PITTSBURG – Pittsburg Police Department said Sunday that a vehicle pursuit ended after a 15-year-old female allegedly stole a Jeep Wrangler in Harrison County and crashed into an unmarked Pittsburg Police car. According to our news partner KETK, Pittsburg Police said that they were asked by DPS to deploy stop sticks in order to stop the chase that had come in on Highway 11 east from Harrison County. Authorities said that the chase ended when the suspect crashed into the unmarked Pittsburg Police car on the 600 block of South Greer Boulevard. Officials said, the suspect was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault on a public servant, evading arrest, and criminal mischief greater than $2500 and less than $30,000. They were transported to Gregg County Juvenile Center, according to Pittsburg Police Department.

Go Back