Wiley College confirms two people shot on campus

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2022 at 8:57 pm
Wiley College confirms two people shot on campusMARSHALL – Wiley College announced on Facebook that two people were shot after an altercation on campus became violent. According to our news partner KETK a person, who wasn’t a Wiley College student, took a weapon from their car and shot into a crowd. The two people who were shot were not a part of the original altercation and did not sustain life-threatening injuries, according to Wiley College. The two were then taken to local hospitals. The incident, which Wiley College said involved no students, is being investigated by Marshall Police Department and Wiley College Police Department. This story will be updated when additional information is released.



