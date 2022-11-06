Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.9B after no ticket won Saturday’s drawing

(NEW YORK) -- The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing after no ticket won the world-record pot on Saturday, Powerball said.

Monday's drawing has a cash option of $929.1 million, the lottery said.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday night for the estimated $1.6 billion prize were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the Powerball was 20. The Powerplay was 3X.

"Like the rest of America, and the world, I think we’re all eager to find out when this historic jackpot will eventually be won,” Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director, said in a statement.

Powerball said 16 tickets, including three sold in California, two in Colorado and Pennsylvania and one each Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and South Dakota, won $1 million by matching all five white balls.

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest jackpot ever, lottery officials said.

The record-setting jackpot has ballooned after 39 consecutive drawings yielded no grand prize winner, lottery officials said.

The Saturday drawing marked the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won in Pennsylvania on Aug. 3. The cash value of Saturday's jackpot would have been $782.4 million, according to the latest figures.

If a player's ticket had matched all six numbers drawn on Saturday night, it would have been the largest jackpot won in U.S. lottery history -- surpassing the previous world-record-setting $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in 2016.

Monday's drawing will tie the game record for the number of drawings in a row without a grand prize winner, Powerball said.

The jackpot grows based on game sales and interest. But the odds of winning the big prize stays the same -- 1 in 292.2 million, Powerball said.

Jackpot winners can either take the money as an immediate cash lump sum or in 30 annual payments over 29 years. Both advertised prize options do not include federal and jurisdictional taxes, Powerball said.

Tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 U.S. states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was purchased, according to Powerball.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The drawings are also livestreamed online at Powerball.com.

