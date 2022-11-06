NWS releases preliminary information on Friday’s tornadoes

Posted/updated on: November 6, 2022 at 8:43 am

ATHENS – The National Weather service is assessing storm damage in East Texas. According to our news partner KETK the NWS Fort Worth had storm survey teams out in Henderson and Lamar counties on Saturday and will continue surveying through the weekend. At 2 p.m., their team found “significant damage consistent with a high-end EF-3 tornado” in Lamar County with wind speeds up to 160 mph. At 3:30 p.m., a second storm survey team in Henderson County confirmed a tornado impacted the city of Athens. They gave it a preliminary rating of EF-2 with max winds up to 115 mph. In addition to that, NWS Shreveport provided a preliminary map of possible damage along the paths of “long-tracked” supercells that moved through East Texas and beyond. The map is based on initial reports. NWS Shreveport found damage in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. East Texans have been documenting damage in the area with several structures destroyed. On Saturday, a Morris County judge said one person is confirmed dead. Surveys are ongoing through the weekend.

