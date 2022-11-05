Today is Saturday November 05, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Five people found dead in Maryland home in murder-suicide

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2022 at 3:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Oliver Helbig/Getty Images/STOCK

(LA PLATA, Md.) -- A Maryland homeowner returned from work to find five people dead in his house in what police said was a quadruple murder-suicide.

The Charles County Sheriff's office said officers responded to a residential home in La Plata, Maryland, on Friday to find the homeowner at the front door and two women and three men dead, with trauma to their bodies.

Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, 28-year-old Andre Sales, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Sara Mann; her brother, 18-year-old Kai Mann; their mother, 48-year-old Sommaly Mann; and another man who was inside, 23-year-old Javon Watson.

According to police, Sales, who resides at a different residence, then shot himself with a gun.

Two young children who were initially unaccounted for were later found safe and unharmed at a different location.

Police said investigators and forensic personnel are still processing evidence and interviewing family and friends to establish a motive.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform autopsies to confirm the exact cause of death for each individual, police said.

Earlier, police had said the incident appears to be isolated to the residence.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC