Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2022 at 3:35 pm

IDABEL, OK (AP) — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing damage and working to recover Saturday after tornadoes tore through the region. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt toured the town of Idabel Saturday where a church and other structures were flattened and a 90-year-old man was killed in nearby Pickins. Authorities say a 6-year-old girl drowned and a 43-year-old man is missing after their vehicle was swept off a bridge near Stiwell, Oklahoma, but the death has not yet been officially attributed to the storm that also produced hail from Dallas to northwestern Arkansas. Stitt later declared a state of emergency for four counties in the area.

