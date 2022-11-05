Today is Saturday November 05, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Morris County judge confirms one dead from Friday tornado

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2022 at 3:24 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Morris County judge confirms one dead from Friday tornadoMORRIS COUNTY – Morris County Judge Doug Reeder announced on Saturday that a tornado which left several houses destroyed on Friday has also left one person dead. According to our news partner KETK, the tornado was one of three which hit Morris county. It downed many trees, power lines and destroyed or damaged several homes before killing one person north of State Highway 49, according to Judge Reeder. The tornado eventually passed into Cass county after starting in Cason. Judge Reeder added that crews are continuing to work to clear roads.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC