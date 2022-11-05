Morris County judge confirms one dead from Friday tornado

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2022 at 3:24 pm

MORRIS COUNTY – Morris County Judge Doug Reeder announced on Saturday that a tornado which left several houses destroyed on Friday has also left one person dead. According to our news partner KETK, the tornado was one of three which hit Morris county. It downed many trees, power lines and destroyed or damaged several homes before killing one person north of State Highway 49, according to Judge Reeder. The tornado eventually passed into Cass county after starting in Cason. Judge Reeder added that crews are continuing to work to clear roads.

