Athens Steel Building Corporation damaged in possible tornado

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2022 at 3:18 pm
Athens Steel Building Corporation damaged in possible tornadoATHENS — As storms moved through East Texas, some places in the Athens area were severely damaged. According to our news partner KETK, extensive damage was reported at the Athens Steel Building Corporation at 900 Northeast Loop 7. Trees have also fallen in the area near the building as well as on County Road 3718. As of Saturday morning, the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed that a tornado touched down in Athens.



