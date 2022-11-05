Major damage from storms in East Texas

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2022 at 3:18 pm

Hughes Springs sustained major storm damage from possible tornadoes in the area according to our news partner KETK. The Hughes Springs Fire Department and city hall sustained drastic damage as a result of the storm. Paris has also sustained major damage to homes and properties. The Morris County Sheriff’s Department said they have received numerous calls reporting damage in the area but could not confirm or deny if anyone has been injured. The county has emergency responders answering multiple calls and is asking residents to take caution and watch for downed trees and power lines. The New Boston community has experienced major damage throughout businesses and homes. Epperson Rock N Roll, a rock and gravel company was nearly flattened due to the storm. Multiple agencies are assessing the situation and damages throughout east Texas and southeast Oklahoma

