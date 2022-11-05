1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2022 at 3:17 pm

POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Residents in northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma began assessing damage and working to recover Saturday after tornadoes tore through the region. Shelbie Villalpando of Powderly, Texas, said she and her family took cover in a bathtub while the rest of her home “caved in” as the tornado hit Friday. Authorities in Oklahoma say at least one person died when a twister hit Idabel, where Gov. Kevin Stitt toured the area Saturday morning. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth on Saturday confirmed at least three tornadoes in northeast Texas while the damage in Oklahoma was being assessed by the weather service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office.

