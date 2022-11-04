Today is Friday November 04, 2022
LACAC closed Saturday, Nov. 5

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2022 at 5:57 pm
LACAC closed Saturday, Nov. 5LONGVIEW == The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center will be closed to the public on Saturday, Nov. 5, to allow staff to attend a Celebration of Life for lead adoption counselor Nina Allen. Allen died in a tragic accident this past weekend. The Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. at Life Church in Longview. According to a news release, during her four years with the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, Allen helped adopt over 6,000 animals. She also regularly appeared in promotional material for the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center including a video with a dancing goat that went viral with more than 8 million views.



