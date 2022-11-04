Tyler Fire Department: “Change your clocks, change your batteries”

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2022 at 3:59 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Fire Department is reminding citizens about daylight saving time this weekend. As we “fall back” and set our clocks back one hour on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m., Tyler firefighters are encouraging residents to also change the batteries in all smoke alarms in their home. Officials say smoke alarms should be a critical component to everyone’s home fire escape plan. According to the National Fire Protection Association, almost three out of every five home fire deaths occur in homes that have no smoke alarms, or no working smoke alarms. Statistics indicate that the installation of smoke alarms can increase the survivability of a home fire by more than 50 percent.

Residential fires can move fast, and occupants may only have two minutes to safely exit their home after hearing an activated smoke alarm, according to fire officials. They say an operable smoke alarm can provide residents with early notification of a fire, allowing them to exit the structure and notify the fire department.

Some more helpful tips:

Smoke alarms should be installed in every sleeping room and outside of each separate sleeping area. Alarms should also be installed on each level of the home.

If possible, smoke alarms should be interconnected so that when one sounds, they all sound.

A closed door may slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire.

Smoke alarms should be tested at least once a month. Press the test button to ensure that the alarm is operable.

Smoke alarms should be installed on the ceiling or high on a wall.

Smoke alarms should be replaced when they are 10 years old.

The fire department recommends that residents replace smoke alarm batteries every six months. If the alarm chirps, the battery is low and should be replaced immediately.

Smoke alarms with non-replaceable 10-year batteries are designed to remain operable for up to ten years. If the alarm chirps, the entire smoke alarm should be replaced, as the battery is low.

For more information about fire safety or our Smoke Alarm Program, visit this link.

Go Back