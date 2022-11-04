Today is Friday November 04, 2022
Suspect caught in alleged kidnapping

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2022 at 5:31 pm
Tyler police investigate alleged kidnappingTYLER — Tyler police say a suspect has been arrested in a reported kidnapping. They say Arkansas State Police stopped Servando Vazquez of Tennessee Friday afternoon as he drove a pickup and that they located the allegedly kidnapped children in the vehicle unharmed. At approximately 12:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to an address on W. Mims in Tyler. A 36-year-old woman advised that Vazquez, 38, the estranged father of her child, took her children without consent and under threat of violence. She said he took their son, Servando Vasquez-Avila, who is three years old and is his biological child. She said he also took her son, Alvaro Emmanuel Diaz-Avila, who is eight years old. Vazquez is not the biological father of the eight-year-old. The case remains under investigation.



