Officials: City of Tyler ready for severe weather and its effects

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2022 at 1:57 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler is responding to forecasts of severe weather that was due to hit East Texas Friday afternoon. That includes a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Friday. City officials say streets and storm-water crews will respond and intervene during a severe weather event where roads have washed out and other public facilities may be compromised. If you have an emergency, you’re asked to call 9-1-1, stay on the line, and not hang up until your call is answered. Officials say you should answer all questions and follow instructions. The Tyler Police Department’s non-emergency line (903) 531-1000 should be used for all other calls and notifications to include traffic signal issues. Click here for more information.

