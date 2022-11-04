Today is Friday November 04, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Officials: City of Tyler ready for severe weather and its effects

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2022 at 1:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Officials: City of Tyler ready for severe weather and its effectsTYLER — The city of Tyler is responding to forecasts of severe weather that was due to hit East Texas Friday afternoon. That includes a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Friday. City officials say streets and storm-water crews will respond and intervene during a severe weather event where roads have washed out and other public facilities may be compromised. If you have an emergency, you’re asked to call 9-1-1, stay on the line, and not hang up until your call is answered. Officials say you should answer all questions and follow instructions. The Tyler Police Department’s non-emergency line (903) 531-1000 should be used for all other calls and notifications to include traffic signal issues. Click here for more information.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC