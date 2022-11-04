Weather prompts early school releases

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2022 at 12:57 pm

EAST TEXAS – Some East Texas school districts announced early releases due to severe weather expected on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, the Brownsboro, Eustace, Frankston, Fruitvale, Grand Saline, Martin’s Mill, Van, and Winona ISDs were among those giving students, faculty, and staff an early start on the weekend. Straight-line wind gusts up to 70 mph are the main concern, with a couple of possible tornadoes possible along the line.

