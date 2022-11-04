Strong academic showing, bond passage highlight State of the District address

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2022 at 1:09 pm

TYLER — Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford updates the State of the District for the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. Crawford says recent developments in the district show “a lot of great things are happening in Tyler, Texas, especially in Tyler ISD.” He notes that in 2021-22, the district had its best year academically in recent times. He also cited the support of the community in passing a recent bond proposal. As for what lies ahead, Crawford tells KTBB the district has “a lot of great systems in place to take care of student achievement, no matter what Austin, Texas throws at us.” He adds that the district’s priority is to make sure that everyone on campus is “safe and secure” — and that he’s “very proud” of upgrades made in that area. Each year, the Chamber hears presentations on the state of the district, the city, and the county.

