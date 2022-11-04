Today is Friday November 04, 2022
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2022 at 10:21 am
Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Blockbuster: The manager of the last Blockbuster Video in America works hard to make sure his store stays open in this new series.

Enola Holmes 2: A young detective-for-hire opens her own agency and solves the case of a missing girl in the film sequel.

Buying Beverly Hills: Follow the agents and clients of Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills navigate the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in California.

Manifest: Catch part one of the fourth and final season and find out the fate of the passengers on Flight 828

Hulu
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty: This documentary chronicles the aftermath of a seven-year affair prominent Evangelical Christian and now-former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife had with a young Miami pool boy.

HBO Max
Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?: Prepare to laugh as comedian Chris Redd takes you on a journey through his life to figure out the answer to his question: "Why Am I Like This?"

Apple TV+
Causeway: Jennifer Lawrence stars as a soldier who struggles to adjust back to civilian life in this new drama.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me: Get a behind-the-scenes look at the life of one of the world’s most famous celebrities, Selena Gomez.

Prime Video
My Policeman: Harry Styles is caught in the middle of a forbidden love triangle in this new romantic drama film.

The Roku Channel
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: Laugh along as the new biopic that spoofs the biopic genre while it tells the tale of the absurd musician.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



