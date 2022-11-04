Today is Friday November 04, 2022
Oath Keepers head Rhodes on stand in Jan. 6 sedition trial

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2022 at 8:58 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has taken the witness stand in his seditious conspiracy trial as he tries to counter allegations his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes began testifying Friday after prosecutors spent weeks laying out their case against him and four others accused of a violent plot to keep Joe Biden out of the White House. Rhodes’ attorneys have signaled they’ll mount a novel defense. Rhodes is expected to argue his actions leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, were in anticipation of orders the Texas resident expected from then-President Donald Trump. Those orders never came.



