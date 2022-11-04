Today is Friday November 04, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Wendy Williams teases return with post-rehab pic and podcast plug

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2022 at 8:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Wendy Williams is back in the purple chair. In an Instagram post, the former host of her eponymously named talk show could be seen smiling on her former show's throne in a plug for her forthcoming podcast.

"Stay tuned," Wendy hashtagged the pic, which has the 58-year-old star sitting with her legs crossed and wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words "The Wendy Experience." She also hashtagged her famous catchphrase "How you doin," and gave a shout-out to her new publicist, Shawn Zanotti.

Last month, Zanotti told Page Six that Williams had returned from an August stint at a wellness facility for alcohol rehab. He relayed to her fans that the host is focused on "healing," and shared a comment from Williams that she is now "back and better than ever."

It was announced in June that The Wendy Williams Show would be ending after 13 seasons. Rumors circulated about why, including Williams' health decline. The host has battled addiction and is suffering from Grave's Disease.

Shortly after the show's final episode in June, which was hosted by fill-in host Sherri Shepherd, Williams posted an image of herself to her podcast's Instagram with the caption, "When one door closes a LARGER one Opens!"

Williams subsequently went public about an ongoing battle over control over her finances.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC