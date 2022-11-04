Today is Friday November 04, 2022
Alex Jones trial moves to punitive damages phase

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2022 at 4:43 am
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is facing the possibility of having billions more dollars added onto the amount he owes relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The punitive damages phase of his Connecticut trial is set to begin Friday. A jury last month ordered Jones and his media company to pay nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to the Sandy Hook families for repeatedly telling his audience of millions the 2012 shooting that killed 20 first graders and six educators was a hoax. A judge will determine punitive damages after hearings set for Friday and Monday.



