Missing person sought in Anderson County

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2022 at 5:22 pm

ANDERSON COUNTY – As of late Thursday afternoon, an active search for a missing person, Courtney Dollgener, was being conducted by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. According to our news partner KETK, Dollgener, 34, was reported missing on Nov. 2. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, pink shirt, and black pants in the 3900 block of FM 817. She has dark hair, a dark skin complexion, is around five feet tall, and weighs 250 pounds. According to the Anderson County sheriff, Dollgener has a “diminished mental capacity” and a habit of wandering from her residence and seeking shelter in unoccupied buildings and structures.

The sheriff’s office has asked for people not to enter the woods to assist in the search. They say it will contaminate any possible scent trail and limit their ability to use scent discriminating dogs. If you see anyone in the area fitting this description, the sheriff’s office has asked that you call the county’s non-emergency number at 903-729-6068.

