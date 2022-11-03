Prosecution rests, Oath Keepers 1/6 case turns to defense

Today is Thursday November 03, 2022
Posted/updated on: November 3, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP/Staff) – Federal prosecutors have rested their case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged in the U.S. Capitol attack after presenting more than four weeks of testimony, videos, and text messages they say prove the defendants were behind a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. The case has now turned to the defense, which was preparing to put Rhodes, of Granbury, on the witness stand – an enormously risky move that the extremist group leader may see as his only way to escape conviction. Rhodes’ lawyers have signaled that they will rely on an unusual defense strategy with former President Donald Trump at the center.



