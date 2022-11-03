Today is Thursday November 03, 2022
Johnny Depp to appear in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2022 at 3:50 pm
ABC/Randy Holmes

Johnny Depp has booked a high-profile appearance following his legal victory in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard in June.

ABC Audio can confirm the former Pirates of the Caribbean star will appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, which debuts on Amazon on November 9.

The fashion show also boasts appearances from other famous faces, including Black Panther's Winston Duke, Shang-Chi's Simu Liu, Abbott Elementary Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson, model and actress Cara Delevingne, and upcoming Beverly Hills Cop sequel star Taylour Paige.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



