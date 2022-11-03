Student arrested for alleged terroristic threat against two middle schools

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2022 at 3:59 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department announced Thursday that they have arrested a student after they were alerted to a possible verbal threat to Foster Middle School and Judson Middle School. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Authorities said they arrested a Judson Middle School student on a charge of “terroristic threat” and that the student was taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center. In a prepared statement, the department says, “The Longview Police Department encourages parents and guardians to visit with their children regarding school safety. Statements of violence towards any of our campuses will be taken seriously and investigated to the fullest extent by the police department.” The student’s identity hasn’t been released.

This incident is the latest in a series of threats against East Texas schools this school year, including several in Longview. None of the threats has led to violence on any of the campuses.

