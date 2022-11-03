Twitter’s blue check: Vital verification or status symbol?

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2022 at 1:47 pm

AUSTIN (AP) – Elon Musk wants to change how Twitter doles out its checkmark badges for verified accounts. While the “blue check” is at times viewed as an elite status symbol for the rich and famous, its purpose has always been to ensure that the people and accounts tweeting are who they say they are. While Musk’s exact plans are not clear, experts are raising concerns about the consequences of having a paid verification system. They fear it could leave anyone unwilling to pay vulnerable to impersonation – and anyone who does pay the ability to have their Twitter presence boosted by algorithms.

