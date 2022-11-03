Today is Thursday November 03, 2022
Mayor Mack upbeat at State of the City event

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2022 at 1:25 pm
Mayor Mack upbeat at State of the City eventLONGVIEW — Longview city leaders gathered Wednesday, giving the community an inside look at the state of the city. According to our news partner KETK, the event highlighted the growth of Longview. And according to Mayor Andy Mack, the state of the city is good. Officials say their goal has been keeping their citizens happy and home, with a focus on bringing young people back to Longview. Many plans are in place for the city, which include building an amphitheatre. Mayor Mack says, “It’s a very viable option for Longview. I think it’s something that would be very beneficial to us, but there’s still a lot of exploration that has to take place. But we don’t need to close our eyes to the fact that the opportunity is in front of us. We need to take advantage of it if we can and see where it leads us.”



