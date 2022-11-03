Tyler residents spread holiday cheer with Azalea District Trail of Lights

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2022 at 11:35 am

TYLER – Each winter, thousands of visitors travel to Tyler for holiday shopping and to celebrate the season at one of their many “Rose City Christmas” events. One of the area’s most beloved Christmas traditions is the Azalea District Trail of Lights, where local residents deck the halls to share with onlookers during December. According to officials with Visit Tyler, it’s a shining showcase of Tyler’s historic charm and Texas-sized hospitality. Homeowners in the District are encouraged to participate by decorating their homes for the holidays. There is a homeowner’s decorating contest with a chance to win prizes donated by local sponsors.

Prizes are awarded to the winners of three categories: Best DIY, Most Spectacular, and Best Reason for the Season. Each of the three prize packages is valued at over $2,000! To participate and enter your house in the contest, contact Susan Travis, Vice President of Tourism for Visit Tyler, at stravis@tylertexas.com or call 903-595-7229.

During the Azalea District Trail of Lights, visitors and locals alike can experience one of Tyler’s most beautiful neighborhoods lit for the Christmas season, according to officials. Throughout December, they say you can take a self-guided tour through this historic district and see the homes in all of their holiday glory. For a map of the Azalea District Trail of Lights and a full list of 2022 Rose City Christmas events, go to this link or download the free Visit Tyler Tx app.

