Texas: What to expect on election night

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas Republicans are in reach of extending their dominance in America’s biggest red state. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking a record-tying third term in Texas that could also bolster his position for a potential 2024 presidential run. Democrat Beto O’Rourke has put together one of the nation’s most expensive challenges in an underdog campaign to become the state’s first elected Democratic governor since 1990. The GOP is also aggressively competing in three U.S. House races along the southern border as part of a new push to deepen inroads with Hispanic voters in an important Democratic stronghold.



