East Texas food truck business suffers major damage after 18-wheeler crashes into it

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2022 at 6:55 am

LONGVIEW — An East Texas business suffered thousands of dollars in damages after an 18-wheeler hydroplaned and crashed into their food truck on Oct. 28. According to our news partner KETK, Heather Goettle, the owner of Crawfish Cove at 4934 Estes Parkway in Longview, said the crash knocked down their sign and sheared off their gas line. She believes the damages were worth more than $100,000. Goettle said she could have died if they had been working and had a fire inside the trailer because the gas line was broken off. But, no one was inside the business when the wreck happened. There is also a hole in the bottom of the trailer where it was separated. Despite the situation, the business owner said the community has come together to help them. Crawfish Cove has been open for 15 years, and they are not letting this incident stop them. The business is going to open its doors on Friday.

