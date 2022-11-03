Witness: Oath Keepers head tried to reach Trump after Jan. 6

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2022 at 6:23 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — A witness in the trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has testified that Rhodes tried to get a message to then-President Donald Trump days after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He wanted to urge Trump to fight to stay in power and “save the republic.” The message never made it to the president. Prosecutors presented the testimony on Wednesday before resting their case after more than four weeks. The case will now turn to the defense, which will get a chance to persuade jurors that Rhodes and his co-defendants should be acquitted in the most serious case to go to trial yet in the Capitol attack.

Go Back