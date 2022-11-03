Today is Thursday November 03, 2022
Police arrest teen for shooting Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr.

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2022 at 6:22 am
amphotora/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested for the attempted armed robbery and carjacking of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. back in August, according to Washington, D.C., police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Robinson was shot twice in the leg during the attempted robbery.

Authorities don't think that Robinson was targeted.

Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters that the community tips helped them to make the arrest Wednesday morning.

Police are asking for help finding two other individuals related to this case.

"This arrest was the result of hard work and dedication to the mission of combating violent crime," ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Christopher C. Amon told reporters on Wednesday.

Robinson was in Washington on Aug. 28 when he was apparently approached by two juveniles who tried to steal his car and a struggle ensued, police said at the time.

Robinson was selected from Alabama in the third round of the 2022 draft in April.

He hit the field for the first time since the injury in October.

