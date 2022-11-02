Jennifer Lawrence says Adele tried to keep her from boarding the sci-fi bomb ‘Passengers’

If it was up to Adele, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence would have never been rolling in the deep of space in the 2016 sci-fi bomb Passengers.

That's the word from the Don't Look Up star, who told the New York Times that it was J Law's bestie Adele -- yes, that Adele -- who urged her to pass on the film in which she starred alongside Chris Pratt.

In the movie, they play the only two humans awake aboard a starship that's adrift. Despite both leads' prior box office successes, audiences stayed away and critics were not kind.

"Adele told me not to do it," Lawrence said of her friend and neighbor. "She was like, 'I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.' I should have listened to her."

It's not clear when Adele passed on the evidently ignored career advice, but Lawrence's article does mention the time in 2019 she urged the world-famous singer to hang out with the regular folks at the Greenwich Village, New York, gay bar Pieces.

It was there the pair were defeated in a game of Musical Shots -- which had J Law screaming, "How could you lose!" at the Grammy winner, on whom she pounced when a laughing Adele literally collapsed in shame on the dance floor.

