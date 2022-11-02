Texas man fatally stabs one-year-old daughter and himself

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2022 at 3:52 pm

ROSENBERG (AP) – Authorities say a Texas man fatally stabbed his 1-year-old daughter and himself after forcefully taking her from a babysitter and leading police on a chase in a tow truck he had stolen hours earlier. Police in Rosenberg, just west of Houston, say when 24-year-old Alexander Ordonez Barrios exited the tow truck after a 45-minute chase early Wednesday, he stabbed himself and it was apparent that his daughter, Leylani Ordonez, had been injured. Police say the girl, who had multiple stab wounds, died at a hospital and that Ordonez Barrios was pronounced dead at a hospital from self-inflicted stab wounds.

