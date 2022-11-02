Today is Wednesday November 02, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas man fatally stabs one-year-old daughter and himself

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2022 at 3:52 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ROSENBERG (AP) – Authorities say a Texas man fatally stabbed his 1-year-old daughter and himself after forcefully taking her from a babysitter and leading police on a chase in a tow truck he had stolen hours earlier. Police in Rosenberg, just west of Houston, say when 24-year-old Alexander Ordonez Barrios exited the tow truck after a 45-minute chase early Wednesday, he stabbed himself and it was apparent that his daughter, Leylani Ordonez, had been injured. Police say the girl, who had multiple stab wounds, died at a hospital and that Ordonez Barrios was pronounced dead at a hospital from self-inflicted stab wounds.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC