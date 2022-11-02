East Texas native listed by Forbes as one of America’s wealthiest

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2022 at 3:51 pm

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – East Texas native Kelcy Warren has been named as one of the Forbes 400 wealthiest Americans. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Warren, a White Oak High School graduate, was listed as the 227th wealthiest American by Forbes with a real-time net worth of $4.8 billion as of Wednesday. He co-founded pipeline company Energy Transfer in 1996 with fellow billionaire Ray Davis, but stepped down as CEO in 2020. He remains executive chairman of the board of directors for the company. According to Forbes, despite protests in 2017 criticizing the company’s Dakota Access Pipeline, Energy Transfer finished building the $3.8 billion pipeline after an executive order by President Donald Trump.

“Warren began his career in energy sweeping out warehouses for Sun Oil, where his father was a supply clerk,” Forbes said. “Energy Transfer operates over 120,000 miles of pipeline that move approximately 30% of America’s oil and natural gas.” In addition to his position among the wealthiest Americans, Warren is listed by Forbes as the 519th wealthiest person in the world and ranks a philanthropy score of two, meaning he has given away 1% to 4.99% of his wealth.

